Is New York the Most Diverse State?

The American story is one of diversity, with many different people coming together from all walks of life to form the tapestry of backgrounds we have today. But, How diverse is New York State?

Our story will continue to advance as the years go on, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, by the year 2044, the United States will no longer have a single ethnic majority, currently non-Hispanic whites, and will grow increasingly more diverse in the years to follow.

In many states, the population reflects a mix of not just races and ethnicities but also cultures, religions, economic statuses, educational backgrounds, and other characteristics.

These groups come together in everyday life, influencing and experiencing one another.

To determine where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S., and where the population is relatively more homogeneous.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

New York was ranked the 5th most diverse state.

Diversity in New York:

18 th – Income Diversity

– Income Diversity 3 rd – Educational-Attainment Diversity

– Educational-Attainment Diversity 6 th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

– Racial & Ethnic Diversity 5 th – Linguistic Diversity

– Linguistic Diversity 21 st – Worker-Class Diversity*

– Worker-Class Diversity* 20 th – Marital-Status Diversity

– Marital-Status Diversity 4 th – Household-Type Diversity

– Household-Type Diversity 10 th – Household-Size Diversity

– Household-Size Diversity 21st – Religious Diversity

