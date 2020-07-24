Is Coronavirus Leading To a Beer Shortage Across America?

With all the other things to be concerned about in the world today, is the pandemic leading to a beer shortage? Is this for real? Sales indicate that since lockdown, Americans are drinking more. But with people dining out less, this has lead to some changes. The key factor here is a lack of aluminium cans.

CNN is reporting that a lot of this beer would have normally been shipped in kegs to bars and restaurants. Well, with many of those establishments being closed for some time for months, the beer is instead heading to stores and online shops in 12 once cans. More demand, less beer cans. You do the math.

Beer in cans has been in demand even before the pandemic, and now a new alcohol trend is helping dwindle supplies as well; spiked hard seltzers. Now, some brewers, both big and small, are cutting back on production. The Can Manufacturers Institute.says that many breweries are getting their aluminum empty cans shipped from overseas.Some breweries are forced to sticking to just a few top selling beers, rather than expanded their inventory.

Hey, people stuck inside and who have nothing to do tend to drink sometimes. who's surprised?

