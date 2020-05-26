A lot has changed since the Coronavirus pandemic, and many businesses within New York state are continue to have to adjust to stay afloat. And while parts of the state continue forward with their Phase 1 reopening plans, some other businesses such as restaurants and bars could still have a ways to go.

One thing that's really helped restaurants as their dining rooms stay closed, takeout alcohol. But what about when the virus is finally behind us and we look to get life back to normal? One state Senator wants to ensure that small businesses such as restaurants and bars can survive.

Senator Brad Holyman has introduced legislation that would allow the state's relaxed liquor laws concerning takeout and delivery booze to continue.

I view this legislation as a lifeline. To help these small businesses get back up on their feet to make a profit and employing people and contributing to our neighborhood.

CBS reports that Holyman, out of the 27th District, wants the provision to continue for two years after the pandemic ends.

Restaurants are not expected to open until Phase 3, and even then it will be under much smaller capacities. Many owners have expressed concerned that the newly limited and spaced apart seating will keep many would-be customers out, and make profit very difficult.

Holyman says he hopes the new bill will help businesses stay profitable, and expects the bill to be up for consideration at at the end of this session.

