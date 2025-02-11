New Info: Strange Case of Deceased Individual Found at Westchester County Intersection

Last week law enforcement in the City of New Rochelle was required when the body of an individual was discovered at a city intersection. An investigation was immediately opened and taken on by New Rochelle Detectives with many questions needing to be answered. Now only days after the investigation was opened, it appears that New Rochelle Detectives have made significant progress in their efforts to figure out what happened.

Body Discovered in New Rochelle

The body of the individual was initially discovered during the early morning hours of Thursday February 6, 2025. When police arrived on the scene at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Charles Street, the individual was not declared deceased but rather as "unresponsive".

Officers assisted with rendering aid to the individual who was then transported to a local hospital. It was shortly after arriving at the hospital that the individual was pronounced dead.

Afterwards, the Westchester County Medical Examiner was contacted in order to conduct a thorough investigation into the individuals cause of death. The only other information that was known about the victim at the time was that they described as a being a Hispanic male between their late teens and early twenties.

Interestingly, though the investigation was in its early stages, the original press release stated that law enforcement had identified "several persons of interest", which indicated that the potential for foul play in the case did exist.

New Information Revealed in New Rochelle Investigation

This leads to present day where a wealth of new information in the New Rochelle Police's investigation was just recently announced. The updated press release provided once again by the New Rochelle Police Department, came with two big pieces of new information including the release of the victims identity as well as the announcement that two persons of interest have been arrested.

Starting with the news on the victim, it was confirmed that the the individual was identified as 15-year old Jonson Temaj of New Rochelle. At this point in time, a cause of death has not been determined in the investigation. Currently law enforcement is awaiting the results of toxicology reports which should reveal further insight into the circumstances on the entire incident.

Moving on, two individuals were also arrested in the investigation. The first was identified as 32-year old Hugo Perez-Gabriel and the other was only identified as a 16-year old juvenile. Both of the arrested individuals also being from New Rochelle.

Perez-Gabriel has been charged with Concealment of a Human Corpse (Class E Felony) as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor). The 16-year old juvenile has also been charged with the felony of Concealment of a Human Corpse as well as Possession of a Forged Instrument, which is a Class D Felony.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing and much like before, New Rochelle Police are urging that anyone with additional information contact them. That can be done by contacting their non-emergency line at (914) 654-2300, or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

