Body of Deceased Individual Found at Intersection in Westchester County

Law enforcement in Westchester County have opened up a brand new investigation after a body was discovered at an intersection in the city of New Rochelle. As it stands currently, law enforcement has begun releasing details on the case though many questions are still to be answered.

Unresponsive at the Intersection

Police in New Rochelle were alerted to the matter during the early morning hours of Thursday February 6, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Charles Street and Washington Avenue at approximately 6:15am.

Once at the location, officers discovered the unresponsive person and attempted to render aid to the individual before they were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Efforts proved fruitless though, as the individual was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

At this time, very little information on the individual has been released. The press release states that the individual was a Hispanic male estimated to be between his late teens or early twenties.

After the individual was pronounced deceased, the Westchester County Medical Examiner was contacted and will be conducting a thorough investigation in order to determine the individuals exact cause of death. Police stated that though they don't know the individuals identity, it will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Investigation So Far

At this point in time, New Rochelle Police's investigation is still in its early stages. New Rochelle Detectives have opened the investigation and are pursing initial leads. One interesting note mentioned in the press release is that Detectives have identified several persons of interest already. This could potentially mean that foul play is involved in this case but right now that is merely speculation.

As the investigation continues, New Rochelle Police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to come forward and the same goes for anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the New Rochelle Police Department's non-emergency line at (914) 6542300, or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS. We will continue monitor this case and provided new information if or when it becomes available.

