Brand New Poughkeepsie Restaurant Offering $1 Slices of Pizza

A brand new restaurant is offering $1 slices of pizza, and its a deal you won't find anywhere in the Hudson Valley. At least that we know of. Who offers $1 cheese slices anymore?

The average price for a slice of pizza in New York State varies by location, but here's a general breakdown:

New York City (Manhattan) : $4 to $5 per slice for a plain pizza.

: $4 to $5 per slice for a plain pizza. Other Boroughs (Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx) : Around $3 to $4 per slice.

: Around $3 to $4 per slice. Upstate New York (Hudson Valley): Prices can range from $2.50 to $4 per slice, depending on the city or town.

Just last week we reported that a local Poughkeepsie deli is offering an amazing March pizza deal. The $9.99 cheese pies al day, everyday for the month of March is a deal that's hard to beat with their delicious pizza. A Poughkeepsie restaurant that just opened the end of February announced over the weekend that they are offering $1 cheese slices for the month of March.

Indulge Restaurant Offering $1 Pizza Slices in March

It was reported in January that Indulge would be opening in the former Amici's spot at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie with a delayed opening on Feb. 28. Amici's itself used to offer a $5.95 Pizza deal on large cheese pies Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Amici's closed about 5 years ago and now Indulge is in that spot after a brief run last year under the name Latin & Soul Buffet. Indulge offers buffet style food and recipes that everyone loved at Latin & Soul Buffet with the addition of their pizza area and Indulge bar lounge.

"We are offering One Dollar cheese slices for the month of March" Indulge posted on social media in a video reel clip. "You don't want to miss this deal. Stop in for a fresh, hot slice of cheese pizza! Offer every day of the week during the month of March the posting reads. See Reel here. Get on over to Indulge and grab a $1cheese slice! You won't find that deal anywhere else.

