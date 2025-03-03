Popular Poughkeepsie Deli Offering Amazing March Pizza Pie Deal

Its Pizza Month at this area deli all month, everyday.

With everything including food so damn expensive nowadays, its good to see that an area establishment is offering an amazing deal on their delicious pizza.

Originating back in 1991, Country Corners Deli and Pizzeria was a local neighborhood stop for a hot breakfast, delicious lunch and filling dinner. Thirty four years later, Country Corners Deli & Pizzeria remains that same local spot that everyone has come to trust and enjoy. Through the changes in the years, Country Corners Deli & Pizzeria has only gotten better over time. Serving some of the best homemade pizza and wide variety of sandwiches, calzones, appetizers and other delicious dishes, Country Corners Deli & Pizzeria is a staple in Poughkeepsie, NY.

In my travels over the years, I have stopped by Country Corners Deli often, for a quick bite while traveling on Salt Point Turnpike to and from the Pleasant Valley area, and I gotta say their pizza is some of the best pizza I have ever tried. Not only the pizza but great sandwiches too! Look at those salads.

At a recent visit, I also noticed that they completely renovated the deli and there is so much more space now. It really looks amazing.. Although according to National Day Calendar, National Pizza Month is celebrated in October each year, Country Corners Deli is doing Pizza Month in March offering up their delicious pies for just $9.99.

Introducing pizza month starting tomorrow March 1 $9.99 large cheese pies ALL day ALL month long. Now that’s a deal you don’t wanna miss Pick up only — see you then?

Get over to Country Corners at 4 Cookingham Rd, Poughkeepsie this month and grab a cheese pie at a bargain. I mean, look at that pizza! I'm hungry just lookin at this photo.

