Improv Legend, Television Star Appearing in Hudson Valley

Colin Mochrie from Who's Line is it Anyway has two Hudson Valley shows lined up.

He's a familiar face having entertained millions on the hit television series, Who's Line Is It Anyway? Colin Mochrie will be appearing in the Hudson Valley with a master hypnotist, making two appearances area appearances this year. The improvisational comedy television series Who's Line Is It Anyways? originally aired on ABC from 1998 through 2007 hosted by Drew Carey, while a revival of the show hosted by Aisha Tyler began airing in 2013 on The CW.

The series features Colin Mochrie, along with Ryan Styles and Wayne Brady as its regular performers with the fourth seat occupied by a guest panelist. Performers are sometimes assister by a guest star. Who's Line Is It Anyways? entered into its 20th season in March 2023, and it could possibly be its last has hinted Mochrie.

Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis Comedy Show Coming to Chester, NY

Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci will bring their popular Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis show to the Hudson Valley Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester Sept. 21 at 8pm. The show received rave reviews after a 12 week run in NYC last year, and now the Hudson Valley gets to experience the show people have called entertaining, clever, funny, hilarious and delightful. The show is being promoted by OME Events and tickets are on sale and available here.

Get our free mobile app

Hyprov will also play another Hudson Valley area date on May 4 at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY.