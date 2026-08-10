The multi-day manhunt for a man accused of killing his own father in Orange County came to an end early Sunday morning.

New York State Police say Thomas D. Ryan has been apprehended and is now in police custody following an extensive investigation that stretched across multiple counties and involved numerous law enforcement agencies.

IN CUSTODY: Son Suspected of Killing his Father in Orange County

Read More: Thomas Ryan Sought In Father's Homicide In Orange County, NY |

Ryan was wanted in connection with the August 6 homicide of his father, 70-year-old Robert Ryan, at his home at 512 Greenville Turnpike in the Town of Greenville, where crews were first called to respond to a house fire.

Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions Fatal Greenville Fire/Mark Lieb Rockland Video Productions

The investigation took a major turn Saturday evening when State Police say they received a tip that the gray 2016 Toyota Prius connected to the case had been found abandoned in a church parking lot at 199 State Route 990V in the Town of Gilboa in Schoharie County.

The stolen car was reportedly abandoned at 199 State Route 990V in the Town of Gilboa/google street view The stolen car was reportedly abandoned at 199 State Route 990V in the Town of Gilboa/google street view

Investigators had previously determined that Ryan fled the Greenville area in his father's Prius following the killing.

Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP Murder Suspect wanted in Orange County/NYSP

Once police confirmed the vehicle was connected to the investigation, law enforcement agencies moved in, with troopers from New York State Police Troops G and F, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police and the Schoharie County Sheriff's Office conducting a coordinated search.

Then came another critical tip from a member of the community.

Just after midnight Sunday, at 12:10 a.m., August 9, members of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, or SORT, located Ryan and took him into custody.

State Police Captain Brad Natalizio credited both investigators and members of the public for helping bring the manhunt to a safe conclusion.

“This investigation demonstrates what can be accomplished when the community and law enforcement work together toward a common goal.”

Natalizio said information provided by alert members of the public, combined with the work of investigators, troopers and law enforcement partners across multiple jurisdictions, allowed police to locate Ryan.

State Police say Ryan had injuries that occurred prior to his apprehension. He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Ryan remains in State Police custody and will be charged and arraigned "when his medical condition permits."

A Search That Covered Multiple Counties

The search for Ryan began Thursday after Robert Ryan's body was discovered at his Greenville home.

Investigators determined that Thomas Ryan did not live with his father and had no other known current ties to the Greenville community. They also determined that Ryan had been living a transient lifestyle and had previously stayed at numerous shelters throughout New York City, Long Island and northern New York.

That information led investigators to pursue leads across a wide geographic area.

The investigation was led by the New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from personnel from Troops G, B, K, L and NYC.

A long list of other agencies also assisted, including police departments in Middletown, Port Jervis and New York City, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, FBI, DEA, New York State Park Police, DEC Police and Forest Rangers, the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the New York State Intelligence Center, Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, Orange County Fire Investigation Unit, Orange County Emergency Services and others.

The investigation is still ongoing, and State Police say additional information about Ryan's arrest and the charges against him will be released when appropriate.