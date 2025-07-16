Impaired Duchess County Man Arrested After Trying and Failing to Escape Police

It's always amazing any time someone tries to run from the police, especially when you know they got you. Trying to escape literally, just makes things worse, and more difficult than they already were going to be. This is a lesson that one Dutchess County man is now in the process of learning the hard way after attempting and failing to flee from the police earlier this week.

Police Chase in Dutchess County

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 15, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was at approximately 2:11am when Troopers of the New York State Dover barracks identified and attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling in the Town of Dover.

The vehicle was a 2017 Buick SUV, and the driver was in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. The driver reportedly failed to comply with the Troopers attempt at a stop.

Troopers then began their pursuit of the vehicle with full lights and sirens blaring. The pursuit would not last long though, as after a short time, the vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station at 1782 Route 22 in Wingdale, NY.

Impaired and Arrested

When the vehcile came to a stop, Troopers were quick behind and immidiately took action. The driver was identified as 44-year old, Eric P. Oakes, of Dover, and he was the sole occupant in the car at the time.

It was stated that Oakes displayed signs of impairment, and was then taken into custody and brought back to SP Dover for processing. During his time in police custody, Oakes reportedly refused evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and declined to provide a blood sample to determine drug content.

Oakes was then charged with multiple offenses including...

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree – Class E Felony

– Class E Felony Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Unclassified Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Unclassified Misdemeanor

.Multiple Violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law

After the ordeal, Oakes issued an appearance ticket, and he is scheduled to be back in the Town of Dover Court on August 7, 2025, at 5:00p.m.

