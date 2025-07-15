Illegal Firearms Hub Shut Down in Westchester County Police Raid

A long term investigation in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle recently just reached a successful conclusion following a law enforcement raid that occurred at a location in the city. The months long investigation was centered on the assembly and distribution of illegal firearms in the area.

Firearms Hub in New Rochelle

The investigation at hand was carried out by members of the New Rochelle Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and the Westchester County District Attorney Investigators. It was during the investigation process that investigators identified a residence located on Cooper Drive in the city as the center for this weapons hub.

The hub was identified as the location where various illegal firearms were being assembled and later distributed. One of the major factors in these firearms being illegal is that they were not serialized, meaning that they did not have serial numbers. This effectively made these weapons "ghost guns", which in recent years have become popular weapons of choice for criminals.

After collecting necessary evidence, law enforcment made their move and executed a search warrant, raiding the address on July 8, 2025. During the raid, law enforcement made a number of discoveries and were successful in making an arrest.

Police Raid Discoveries

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, detectives recovered...

One loaded 1911-style Ghost Gun .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol

One loaded Sig Sauer-style Ghost Gun 9mm semi-automatic pistol

Two AR-15/AR-4 lower receivers with no serial numbers

Two high-capacity pistol magazines

Five Ghost Gun pistols in various stages of assembly

Approximately 150 rounds of assorted ammunition

Assorted gun parts used for firearm fabrication

In addition, a suspect was also arrested and identified as 56-year old, Randy Thor, also of New Rochelle. Thor was officially charged with the following crimes....

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree – D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm – E Felony

Manufacture of Weapons – A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree – A Misdemeanor

