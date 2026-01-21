60 Vehicles Involved In Massive Pileup Upstate On I-90

Winter weather and slick roads were said to be the cause of major accident in upstate New York Tuesday.

Interstate 90 (I-90) in New York is the state's main east-west artery, largely following the tolled New York Thruway, stretching from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts and connecting major cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. It runs along the Erie Canal, featuring cashless tolling via E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail, offering a mix of scenic rural stretches and urban corridors with essential interchanges for other major routes.

Msn reports that a massive lake-effect snowstorm dumped 20 inches of snow in upstate New York leading to the pileup. WKBW Buffalo reported that a series of crashes occurred on the I-90 between Exit 59 (Dunkirk) and Exit 60 (Westfield) shutting down all westbound lanes on Tuesday. State troopers said that multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed and passenger vehicles were struck as well. All westbound traffic was diverted at Exit 57 (Hamburg) and there were also reports of two people sent to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from Fredonia Fire Department in Fredonia, NY at 12:49PM EST, the Fredonia Fire Department was alerted to a multiple vehicle accident on I-90 Westbound involving approximately 60 vehicles, stretching over a 6-mile area. They went on to thank assisting agencies and the New York State Police and stated that incidents of this magnitude highlight the importance of regional cooperation and teamwork.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our mutual aid partners and the New York State Police for their assistance and coordination during this large-scale incident.

Assisting agencies included: • Chautauqua County Emergency Services • Brocton Fire Department • Cassadaga Fire Department • Sheridan Fire Department • City of Dunkirk Fire Department • Alstar EMS • Seneca EMS

