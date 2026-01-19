Firetruck in Hudson Valley Loses Control on Snowy Road [Video]

Firetruck could be seen losing control as it reportedly hits several cars in viral video.

The Hudson Valley area has been getting its fair share of snow as of late. I guess we're making up for the lack of snow in recent years, and its becoming a nuisance and a dangerous situation for everyone including first responders.

The Yonkers Fire Department (YFD) provides fire protection and emergency medical services to the city of Yonkers, NY. The department currently responds to approximately 15,000 emergency calls annually. The current Chief of Department/Fire Commissioner is William Fitzpatrick. Yonkers is New York's third-largest city located in the lower Hudson Valley, a diverse, historic city in Westchester County, serving as a gateway between NYC and the Hudson Valley, known for shopping, entertainment (like Empire City Casino), and mix of quiet neighborhoods and urban living, offering easy transit access to Manhattan.

A recent video a fire truck losing control on a snow-filled road can be seen on the Yonkers Voice News Facebook page. According to the page, Yonkers Voice News is the platform where your Voice is amplified and heard. "We are totally dedicated to give you the News in a Raw & Pure format. What we see is what you see."

The video of the crash involving the fire truck has over 1 million views according to Yonkers Voice News. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, Jan. 17 at around 3:30pm shows a Yonkers firetruck losing control on Park Ave by Greenvale Avenue where it was said to have damaged 4 vehicles. Video Reel can be seen below.

THIS JUST IN (01/17/26 at around 3:30PM): Yonkers Fire truck loses control on Park Ave by Greenvale Avenue. We are told that 4 cars were damaged.

