New York Ranks Among Top States for U.S. Winter Olympic Medalists

It was snowing Gold for New York at the 2026 Winter Olympics with research showing the medals that each state was responsible for.

The 2026 Winter Olympics has now concluded, with Team USA finishing second in the overall medal table behind Norway after achieving an impressive haul of 33 medals. The Olympics is a time when the nation comes together to compete as one, but that doesn’t mean inter-state rivalries are completely put to bed.

As a result, the team at InGame has conducted research into which state produced the most medalists at the 2026 Winter Olympics and how many gold, silver, and bronze medals each state was responsible for.

Key highlights:

Minnesota produced the most medalists with 12. Nine of those medals were gold

Michigan was second in the table, producing nine medalists, and all of those medals were gold

California completed the podium, also producing nine medalists, but only six of those were gold

Christopher Lillis, Haley Winn, Haley Scamurra, Aerin Frankel, and Charlie McAvoy are the athletes who originate from New York

Which State Produced The Most Winter Olympic Medalists?

Team USA improved on its performance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, improving its medal tally from 25 to 33 and jumping up one place to second in the overall medal table.

Some states contributed more medalists than others, though, and the team at InGame has done some research to find out which state produced the most medalists at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Twelve medalists at this year's games originate from Minnesota, at least three more than any other state. The women’s ice hockey team is largely responsible for the success of Minnesotans.

Michigan and California aren’t too far behind, having developed nine medalists each, while Colorado (eight), New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois (5 each), all made telling contributions to Team USA’s success.

The Number Of Medalists Each State Produced:

Rank State Medal Count Gold Count Silver Count Bronze Count 1 Minnesota 12 9 1 2 2 Michigan 9 9 0 0 3 California 9 6 2 1 4 Colorado 8 5 3 1 5 New York 5 5 0 0 6 Massachusetts 5 4 1 0 7 Illinois 5 3 2 0 8 Ohio 4 4 0 0 9 Arizona 3 3 0 0 10 Wisconsin 3 2 1 0 11 Florida 3 2 0 1 =12 Missouri 2 2 0 0 =12 Pennsylvania 2 2 0 0 =12 Texas 2 2 0 0 =15 Alaska 2 1 1 0 =15 New Hampshire 2 1 1 0 =17 Montana 1 1 0 0 =17 Nebraska 1 1 0 0 =17 North Dakota 1 1 0 0 =17 Virginia 1 1 0 0 21 Washington D.C. 1 0 1 0 =22 Georgia 1 0 0 1 =22 Oregon 1 0 0 1 =22 Washington 1 0 0 1

