HV Physician’s Assistant Forcibly Touched Patient, Police Say

A Hudson valley PA was arrested after he allegedly forcibly touched a patient.

The victim went for a follow-up appointment at Vitality Psychiatry Group Practice located at 3125 Route 9W Suite 204, on July 3, 2019.

She saw PA Sean Cavanaugh. While he was checking her heart rate he placed the stethoscope between his fingers, went underneath her shirt and underneath her bra and inappropriately touched her breast.

An Order of Protection was issued against the suspect. He was released and he is due back in the Town of New Windsor Court on 1/23/2020 in front of Judge Calderin.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: