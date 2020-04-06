HV Hospital Plays Journey When a COVID-19 Patient Is Released

A Hudson Valley hospital is keeping spirits up by cranking an inspiring tune every time a coronavirus patient is released.

On Monday morning, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus called into the Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH to give an update on the county's fight against COVID-19. Neuhaus said that the statistics are grim, but hoped that the worst would soon be over. While two deaths were officially announced on Sunday, the County Executive said that a dozen more deaths were suspected to be related to coronavirus, but were still pending official test results.

Neuhaus praised medical workers who are working on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus. Nurses and doctors are not only administering medical care but in many cases are filing in for family members who can't be with those who are being hospitalized with the virus. With loved ones unable to physically attend to their spouses and family members in their final hours, it's the hospital staff who's taken up the role of providing comfort for them.

One hospital in Orange County is doing what they can to stay positive and boost morale, not only for patients but for those who are providing care. Neuhaus told us that every time a patient who's been treated for COVID-19 is released, all of the speakers in the hospital are turned up while the song "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey is played.

While he declined to mention the hospital by name, Neuhaus said that the gesture is just one example of how the Hudson Valley first responders and medical personnel are not only fighting the virus but also battling the hopelessness that many feel in the wake of our current situation.

