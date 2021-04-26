Stevie Ray’s Double Platinum Debut Album ‘Texas Flood’

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the debut album from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Texas Flood.

Texas Flood was released on June 13, 1983, by Epic Records. Texas Flood was recorded in the space of three days at Jackson Browne's's personal recording studio in Los Angeles Vaughan wrote six of the album's ten tracks.

The album produced two singles Love Struck Baby and Pride and Joy. Stevie Ray did make a music video for Love Struck Baby, which received regular airplay on MTV in 1983.

The album peaked at #38 on the Billboard charts immediately after its release. It went platinum in Canada and double-platinum in the United States, selling over 500,000 copies. The album also charted in Japan, Australia, Belgium, and New Zealand.

Texas Flood received platinum status in Canada, Gold certification in France and New Zealand. The album did the best in the United States going double-platinum. The album was reissued in 1999 with five bonus tracks and reissued once again in 2013.

The tracklisting for Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's Texas Flood:

Side A

Love Struck Baby Pride and Joy Texas Flood Tell Me Testify

Side B

Rude Mood Mary Had a Little Lamb Dirty Pool I'm Cryin Lenny

The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week

CHECK IT OUT: The 88 Most '80s Things About 1988