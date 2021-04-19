AC/DC’s For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) Turns 40

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the eighth studio album from AC/DC, For Those About to Rock (We Salute You). The album will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) was released on November 23, 1981. The album was recorded during May and September of 1981. The recording sessions took place at Mobile One Studios in Paris. The album was the follow-up to the band's very successful 1980 album, Back in Black.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) has sold more than four million copies in the United States. It was AC/DC's first and only number one album in the United States until the release of their 2008 album Black Ice. Upon its release in 1981, Rolling Stone Magazine referred to For Thos About to Rock (We Salute You) to be AC/DC's best album. The album peaked at number three in Australia.

The tracklisting for For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) Put the Finger on You Let's Get It Up Inject the Venom Snowballed Evil Walks C.O.D. Breaking the Rules Night of the Long Knives Spellbound

The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week

CHECK IT OUT: Top 100 '70s Rock Albums