Pat Benatar’s Platinum Debut Album ‘In the Heat of the Night’

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the platinum debut album from Pat Benatar, In the Heat of the Night in its entirety without interruption.

In the Heat of the Night was released on August 27, 1979, through Chrysalis Records. The album was recorded at MCA Whitney Studios in Glendale, California. It debuted on the United States Billboard 200 on October 20, 1979, peaking at number 12 roughly six months following its release.

The album including Benatar's breakthrough hit Heartbreaker, which landed at number 25 in the United States, made the Top 20 in Canada and New Zealand. Heartbreaker was very popular across rock radio stations.

Billboard magazine's 1980 year-end top pop albums chart, In the Heat of the Night, was listed at number seven. It was even a bigger hit in Canada where it peaked at number 3 and was certified 4x Platinum. Five Singles were released from the album, the most successful being Heartbreaker.

The tracklisting for In the Heat of the Night:

Side One:

Heartbreaker I Need a Lover If You Think You Know How to Love Me In The Heat of the Night My Clone Sleeps Alone

Side Two:

We Live for Love Rated X Don't Let it Show No, You Don't So Sincere

The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.

