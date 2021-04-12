Elton John’s Double-Platinum ‘Madman Across the Water’

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the fourth studio from

Elton John, Madman Across the Water.

Madman Across the Water was released on November 5, 1971. The album was recorded between February 27 and August 14 1971 at Trident Studios in London. It was also Elton John's third album to be released in 1971.

When it was released in 'The Classic Years' collection, it was the first album not to feature any bonus tracks. One known track recorded at the time, Rock Me When He's Gone, was released on the 1992 compilation Rare Masters.

Madman Across the Water produced two singles, Levon, and Tiny Dancer, which still receive massive amounts of radio play to this day. Madman Across the Water was certified gold in February of 1972, followed by platinum in March of 1993, and double platinum by RIAA in 1998.

Surprisingly, Madman Across the Water was one of Elton John's lowest charting albums, peaking at number 41 on the UK Albums Chart, spending two weeks at the position. The album only received a silver certification in the UK.

The album did much better in the United States. The album peaked at number 8 on the United States Top Pop Albums.

The tracklisting for Madman Across the Water:

Side One:

Tiny Dancer Levon Razor Face Madman Across the WAter

Side Two:

Indian Sunset Holiday Inn Rotten Peaches All the Nasties Goodbye

The album has been included on many lists of albums you need to hear before you die.

