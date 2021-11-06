Hundreds of Extras Needed in Saugerties For HBO Max Production

Another day, another Hudson Valley casting call. We really are Hollywood on the Hudson.

Over the last few months, Hudson Valley residents have seen more and more advertisements for casting calls across the region. That's because the folks from Hollywood have been calling the Hudson Valley home.

Fun fact, it was reported back in October of 2021 that the Hudson Valley broke the record for television and film production in the region. Over the last few months, there have been several projects working in the area. Hulu, HBO, and HBO Max are just some of the big companies working in our neck of the woods.

One of the bigger productions working in the area is HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Back in July of 2021, news broke that the popular series was getting a reboot that would be filming in Saugerties.

Deadline reports that the show will feature new characters and a new storyline. They explain:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.

The coming-of-age drama is always looking for extras in the area. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is currently casting hundreds of "teen-looking extras" local to Saugerties for Friday, November 12th 2021, according to Hudson Valley Casting on Facebook. This is a paid gig.

If you or someone you know is 18 years old or older that could pass for a teenager, email HudsonValleyCasting@gmail.com.

The Pretty Little Liars cast has been seen around town occasionally. They were spotted over the summer dining at Old Savanah in Kingston.

