Player From Hudson Valley Makes US Soccer History With Goal

A soccer player from the Hudson Valley will now be in history books thanks to an incredible performance at the UEFA club competition semifinals.

Tyler Adams from Wappingers Falls has been making a name for himself in the soccer world for several years. After earning his way onto the Red Bulls soccer club, Adams was transferred to RB Leipzig, a professional German soccer team.

Getty Images

It's uncommon for Americans to even appear in UEFA Champions League, let alone score a goal. According to the Washington Post, the only other American to play in the semifinals was DaMarcus Beasley in 2005.

Adams wasn't expecting to do much during the game, he sat the bench for most of it and was called in at the 72nd minute with the match tied at one. The midfielder got in a deflected shot, scoring the game-winning goal.

It's the third goal in Adam's Major League Soccer career. The Wappingers native also scored against Mexico while playing with the U.S. National Team during an exhibition match.