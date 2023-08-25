The Hudson Valley's most famous soccer player has announced a big career move.

Soccer fans from all across the U.S.A. are well aware that one of the world's best soccer players got his start on soccer fields right here in the Hudson Valley. Tyler Adams, "the Hudson Valley's most famous soccer player" has just announced that he has signed with a new Premier League soccer club.

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Big Year for Tyler Adams

The last few years have been extremely busy and super successful for the Wappingers Falls Central School Districts Roy C. Ketcham High School graduate. Last year Adams became one of the youngest men to ever be named the captain of the US Men's National soccer team. Wearing the captain's armband, Adams led the US Men's team into the World Cup where the US team tied to matches versus Wales and England, and won a match against Iran. The US team did make it to the round of 16 but unfortunately lost their first match against the Netherlands 3-1 which eliminated them from the World Cup.

2023 started with even more great news for Adams as he was named soccer player of the year with a runaway win scoring 70% of the votes. Now it appears that we have even more exciting news regarding Adams.

Tyler Adams Moves to New Team

Admas spent many years in the Red Bull soccer organization and just last year he signed a big contract in 2022 to play for the English Premier League team Leeds. The contract was a 5-year deal worth $23+ million and when he signed Admas was planning on playing for Leeds for the length of the deal.

Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Another Day a New Club

After only playing for a year at Leeds, Adams has announced that his on the move to a different Premier League club. Admas has officially signed a 5-year deal to move from Leeds United to Bournemouth according to ESPN. Both teams agreed to a $25.4m deal that sent the 24-year-old midfielder to Bournemouth who is excited to bring Adams in,

"Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we're looking forward to working with him as he's a player we know will be a great addition to our squad."

His new club has already started the new season with one draw against West Ham and a loss to Liverpool. The announcement didn’t say when Adams would take the pitch for his new team but when its announced we will update this article.

