Hudson Valley Vets to Launch Handcrafted Kayaks this Weekend

When it comes to Veterans in the Hudson Valley, we do our best to support organizations and events they host throughout the year.

Last year we were introduced to The Hudson Valley Center for Reintegration out of Ulster County.

The Hudson Valley Center for Reintegration is a wonderful organization that works on helping Vets get back to civilian life. On their website, they share that The Center "offers programs that serve every aspect of the facilitation back into civilian life for a veteran - career/employment transition programs, financial literacy strategies, classes in social reintegration and our wooden boat workshops."

When it comes to their wooden boat workshops, they're not messing around. For the last few years, vets have built their own Kayaks at The Center's workshop. This year is no different and it's just about that time to get out on the water.

All their hard work in the workshop will be put to good use. Program Coordinator Erica Prindal shared with us earlier this week that The Hudson Valley Center for Reintegration will be hosting its Kayak Launch this Saturday, May 22.

The veteran-made kayaks will launch from the Roundout Yacht Basin at 102 1st Street in Connelly. You can stop by and enjoy food and raffles while supporting your Hudson Valley veterans.

For more details on The Hudson Valley Center for Reintegration, you can find them on Facebook or online at HVCVR.org.

Last September we followed HVCVR on their journey as they launched their kayaks from the Capital region and traveled all the way down to the Freedom Towers in New York City.

