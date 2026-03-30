New York Recognizes Baby Boomer Generation’s Sacrifice

New York State designated March 29 as a very special day for a generation that lived through one of the most complicated chapters in American history.

Landmarks have been lit in a specific series to recognize those whose lives were changed forever.

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Honoring The Brave

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul officially proclaimed March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day in New York State, recognizing the service and sacrifice of those who served during the Vietnam War. The date marks the anniversary of the withdrawal of the last 2,500 American troops from South Vietnam in 1973, effectively ending direct U.S. military involvement in the conflict.

Many Vietnam veterans returned home without the kind of welcome or recognition given to service members from other wars. State officials say this day is meant to help correct that, acknowledging the contributions of the approximately 180,000 Vietnam-era veterans who call New York home.

More than 4,000 New Yorkers who died during the war are listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a reminder of the lasting impact the conflict had on families across the state, including many here in the Hudson Valley.

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Why Green, Yellow and Red?

As part of the recognition, 15 landmarks across New York were illuminated in green, yellow and red, the colors of the Vietnam Service Medal. One of those locations is the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge between Poughkeepsie and Highland.

Other landmarks participating in the tribute included One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and Grand Central Terminal.

A Day With Personal Meaning

For many baby boomers across the Hudson Valley, the Vietnam War was not just something in a history book; it was part of their everyday life. It's hard for younger generations to fathom what it would have been like to experience a draft lottery and see your entire future left up to a number drawn on TV.

And then those who were drafted, after serving their country and being subjected to unspeakable horrors, returned home only to be made to feel unwanted. With the country once again sending troops overseas, it's important to look back and recognize the mistakes of the past so that no veteran is ever treated the same way again.

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