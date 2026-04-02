Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Granted $500 For Vets Who Rock

A fund that helps local students achieve their dreams while remembering a Hudson Valley hero is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. For April, we've selected the Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Fund.

The program was developed to help local students take the next step after high school, while keeping alive the memory of a Poughkeepsie graduate who served his country.

Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Fund Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Fund loading...

Who Was Corey G. Ingram?

Corey G. Ingram was born and raised in Poughkeepsie and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 2006. After attending Dutchess Community College, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for more than eight years. Ingram died in August 2017 while serving his country. After his death, Ingram's family created the scholarship to honor his legacy.

Who Can Apply?

The scholarship is available to graduating seniors from Poughkeepsie High School who plan to continue their education at a college or university. Financial need is considered, and preference is given to students from underrepresented backgrounds with a GPA in the C+ to B+ range. Applicants must submit an essay, recommendations, and academic transcripts as part of the application process.

Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Fund Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Fund loading...

Show Your Support

A fundraising event for the Corey G. Ingram Scholarship will be held at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie on April 24 from 6 to 10pm. The annual happy hour event will feature live music, drinks, food and raffles.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to add an additional $500 to the Corey G. Ingram Scholarship Fund. You can learn more about the program at Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.