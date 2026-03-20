New Yorkers Will Soon See a New Flag Flying Over the State

It was a powerful moment inside the State Capitol in Albany this week, as a new flag was unveiled with a message that hits home for many families across New York.

A New Symbol For New Yorkers

State lawmakers and veterans gathered on March 19 to introduce the new flag that will soon fly at many locations across New York. The new “Suicide Awareness and Remembrance” flag, also known as the SAR Flag, was designed to bring more attention to the growing number of veterans who take their own lives after returning home.

The event was organized by Charles Lavine, who is now pushing legislation to make the SAR Flag an official state symbol tied to veteran suicide awareness.

Standing alongside veterans and fellow lawmakers, Lavine called the effort a responsibility, not just a gesture. He spoke about losing classmates in Vietnam and a family member in World War II, underscoring how personal this issue remains for many.

The Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine The Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine loading...

Where You’ll See the Flag

The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, Viviana DeCohen, has already agreed to place the SAR Flag at state agencies that work directly with veterans.

The flag is also expected to be featured during New York City’s massive 250th anniversary celebration parade this summer, putting it in front of a national audience.

The Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine The Office of Assemblymember Charles Lavine loading...

More Than Just a Flag

Lawmakers say the SAR flag is part of a much larger push to help New York veterans.

Lavine is backing additional legislation aimed at preventing veteran suicide, including the creation of a review board to study these deaths and new programs to better connect veterans with benefits before they leave incarceration.

The flag itself was created by Kevin W. Hertell, who joined other veterans at the Capitol for the unveiling.