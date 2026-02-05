Red Hook VFW Receives $500 For Serving Vets Who Rock

An organization that serves both veterans and the community is this week's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. For February, we've selected VFW Post 7765 in Red Hook, led by Commander Jon Conroe.

One of the hottest destinations for dining out in Red Hook isn't a local restaurant; it's the VFW post. Led by chef Jodee O'Dell, the veterans organization has a vibrant schedule of events, including the popular Big Burger Night on Tuesdays and homemade meal nights.

While the food is delicious and one of the best deals in town, what makes these events really special is that it connects our veterans with the rest of the community. Instead of putting up a wall, the Red Hook VFW invites its Red Hook neighbors to come and enjoy the post and everything it has to offer.

Commander Jon tells us that one of the most unique things that can be found at Post 7765 is a state-of-the-art golf simulator. Veterans can travel to famous golf courses around the world and play a round without ever leaving the VFW. Like their famous dinners, the simulator is available for the public to enjoy as well and has been the site of many birthday parties and other celebrations.

Whether it's indoor golf, trivia nights, homemade meals or any of the other events held each week, the Red Hook VFW has made a unique connection between the community and its veterans. This has not only brought a sense of belonging and pride to our veterans but has also educated the community to the needs and struggles of their neighbors who have served in the military.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present VFW Post 7765 in Red Hook with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about the public service that the post does, view a complete schedule of their famous dining events and learn how to reserve their golf simulator by visiting the post's Facebook page.