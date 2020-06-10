Hudson Valley Tattoo Parlors Finally Given an Opening Date

Tattoo parlors will be opening soon.

As the Hudson Valley was preparing to enter phase two of reopening, owners of local tattoo parlors expected to be on the list of personal care businesses that would be allowed to open their doors. Dutchess County Executive, Marc Molinaro, even went so far as to interpret the guidance to include tattoo businesses in the latest round of reopenings.

Just before entering phase two, however, Governor Cuomo surprised owners of nail salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses with the news that they would not be part of the opening plan. The announcement was devastating to many local business owners who were hoping to get their businesses back on their feet. With no further guidance given by the state, owners and employees were left wondering just when they would be able to get back to work.

This week it was officially announced that tattoo parlors will finally be reopened on June 23. Now included in phase three of the reopening plan are businesses such as nail salons, tattoo parlors as well as massage and spa services. Of course, these services will need to follow specific social distancing and safety guidelines.

While it's not carved in stone that phase three will begin on June 23, local statistics show a major decrease in COVID-19 cases and death. If the trend continues, phase three will begin in two weeks. However, if there is an unforeseen spike in cases the reopening plan will be reexamined.

