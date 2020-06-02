Tattoo Parlors, Nail Salons and Others Will NOT Reopen in Phase 2

Not as many businesses will reopen in the Hudson Valley next Tuesday as originally hoped.

As the coronavirus statistics continue to level out the Hudson Valley is expected to move from phase one of reopening to phase two next Tuesday, June 9. The next phase of reopening includes administrative offices, real estate, some in-store retail, car dealerships, hair salons and barbershops.

Yesterday, during an appearance on The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said his interpretation of the guidance given by the state included tattoo parlors, nail salons and other businesses not specifically mentioned.

Phase two includes hairdressers, salons, barbers... there are a lot of questions from people... what about nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors? I believe they all fall in the same category. The state has not said this, I believe they all fall in the same category and should begin to work under phase two with those basic precautions.

Upon receiving more guidance later that day, Molinaro's office reached out to correct the statement. It turns out the county executive misspoke when including tattoo parlors and nail salons in the phase two reopening plan.

Tattoo and nail services are specifically listed in the state's guidance for hairstylists/barbershops as services that are NOT included (in phase two).

It's unclear exactly when these businesses would be allowed to open. As of now, guidance from the Governor's office seems to shift and change as they receive advice from medical experts about the best way to reopen the state. Some local businesses have expressed frustration over not knowing when they will be able to resume operations.

If all goes well with phase two, the Hudson Valley could reach the next benchmark that would allow for restaurants and shopping malls to reopen before the Fourth of July weekend.

