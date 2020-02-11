Hudson Valley State Senator Campaigning for Buttigieg in NH

A state senator from the Hudson Valley is pressing the flesh for Mayor Pete.

Ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Senator James Skoufis was hard at work canvassing over the weekend for Pete Buttigieg. According to the Financial Times, Skoufis traveled to New Hampshire to spread the word about his candidate of choice to independent voters.

Skoufis said that the support of Independent voters is key for any Democratic candidate to win the primary and general elections.

Myself and others, a lot of others, are about to go out and knock not on just Democratic doors, but independent doors... That is not just important for a primary in New Hampshire. You have got to do that in November too.

The state senator from the Hudson Valley's 39th district tweeted a photo of himself at a Buttigieg rally on Saturday afternoon.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan also gave his endorsement to Buttigieg last month. The New York State primary will be held on April 28.

