Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick's Day commemorates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general. Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks. In the Hudson Valley, there is no shortage of St. Patrick's Day festivities, and we've compiled a list of 5 must-do events to help celebrate the occasion in 2023.

6 Must-Do Hudson Valley St. Patrick's Day Events

6. Whiskey Ally's St. Patty's Day Bash with Iron Cobra

Whiskey Ally's in Newburgh hosts a big St. Patrick's Day bash with live music from Iron Cobra playing the best of Van Halen, Motley Crue and more starting at 9 pm.

12 Tighe Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550

5. River Station St. Patrick's Day Party with Albino Love Slaves

River Station Restaurant in Poughkeepsie will have the Albino Love Slaves playing from 7 pm - 10 pm.

1 N Water St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

4. Juan Murphy's St. Patrick's Day

Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie has all-day fun planned for St. Patrick's Day starting with their Bangers and Beer breakfast 9-11 am with live music throughout the day pus Jameson Girls, Irish step dancers, pipes and drums and more.

796 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

3. The Country Club at Otterkill St. Patrick's Day Party with The Notkick Murphys

Otterkill Country Club in Campbell Hall opens to the public for St. Patrick's Day the first time ever! Bar and restaurant opens at Noon with a limited menu until 8 pm. Live music from the Notkick Murphys from 6:30-8 pm.

100 Otter Rd, Campbell Hall, NY 10916

2. Mahoney's St. Patrick's Day Party

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie is doing a St. Patrick's Day party so big that it goes for 2 days! The event features authentic Irish food, step dancers, DJs and more. Reservations are not being accepted, this is first come, first serve! Plan on arriving early.

35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1. Sweeny's in Walden Annual St. Patrick's Day Broadcast

Sweeny's Irish Pub in Walden is hosting the annual Boris and Robyn St. Patrick's Show Broadcast on St. Patrick's Day. Breakfast at 6 am, live music, beer and free tickets to see Guns N' Roses and more shows this summer! Thanks to Guinness and Sweeny's Irish Pub.

33 Orange Ave, Walden, NY 12586