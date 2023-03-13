The Easter Bunny Sets The Date for His Visit to Wappingers Falls

The Easter Bunny is set to appear at the kid's Easter egg hunt in the Village of Wappingers.

Who doesn't love a visit with the Easter Bunny? Ol Peter Cottontail will be hoppin' down the bunny trail to Wappingers Falls, NY soon. A kid's Easter egg hunt that had over 5,000 eggs in a park last year is set to return.

Fun Fact: Homer, Georgia held a record with 80,000 eggs, listed in the 1985 Guinness Book of World Records. The event in the small town of 1,100 people is an Easter Sunday tradition that has lasted 47 years. Although it no longer holds the record, the annual event has long been touted by Homer as the world's largest.

Easter egg hunts are often played outdoors, but can also be played indoors. Children typically collect eggs in a basket and prizes are given out after the hunt for various achievements, including the largest number of eggs collected.

Easter Egg Hunt in Wappingers Falls, NY

An Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under presented by Wappingers Falls Police PBA and the Village Recreation Department is set to take place at Mesier Park in Wappingers Falls on Saturday, April 1 at 12pm.

The event will feature raffles, a food truck, DJ and free photos with the Easter Bunny. The hunt will be divided by age categories and will kick off at 12:15 pm. No registration is needed. You can call 845-297-8773 (ext. 3) for information.