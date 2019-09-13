Hudson Valley Roads Closing For ‘A Quiet Place’ 2 Filming

Filming for the sequel to 'A Quiet Place' will begin next week in Dutchess County, and it may affect your commute.

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works has announced a section of West Dover Road (County Route 20), located in the Towns of Dover and Pawling, will be closed September 19 through September 24 for the production of the Paramount Pictures feature film sequel to “A Quiet Place”, which filmed in the region in 2017.

The film production is a closed set and the road will be re-opened to all traffic on Wednesday, September 25.

A quarter-mile section of West Dover Road near Blackberry Road will be closed and a detour posted, redirecting traffic over Route 22 via Pleasant Ridge Road and River Road.

Residents will have full access to their properties throughout the production. Emergency services, local school districts, and the post office have been notified of the closure to ensure emergency services and school bus transportation is accessible.

For questions regarding the road closure, please contact the Dutchess County Department of Public Works at (845) 486-2925.

