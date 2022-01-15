I have to say I am happy to see how many local businesses are taking an opportunity to relax for a moment. Over the last few weeks for a variety of reasons many Hudson Valley Businesses have temporarily closed their doors in order to restock, restaff or just relax.

The latest business to announce their seasonal break is a delicious little new restaurant in New Paltz, Maggie Mae's. Maggie Mae's located at 215 Huguenot Street next to the New Paltz Golf Course and Garvan's Gastropub has decided to take a quick winter break.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page yesterday along with thanking their customers for an amazing first year in business.

Thank you for all of your support during our first year! It’s been such a pleasure to offer you a new space here in New Paltz to enjoy casual dining with an incredible Shawangunk view! .... However, we have decided it’s best for us to close for the season. We plan to reopen on March 11th - just in time for the holy day - St Patrick’s Day! (Maggie Mae's Facebook 1-10-2022)

Maggie Mae's via Facebook 12-12-2021

What Kind of Restaurant is Maggie Mae's?

It is an Irish-inspired bar and restaurant that is perfect for a meal and a cocktail after a round of golf. It is also the perfect place to just good to take in the food, spirits, some music and of course the view. This year they were open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

When Will Maggie Mae's Reopen?

They plan to open back up for another year on March 11th, 2022 just in time for St Patrick's Day. They plan to update customers on their website and on their Facebook page as March gets closer.

What's on Maggie Mae's Menu?