Hudson Valley McDonald’s Breaks Rules, Drops Chicken Big Mac Early

A local McDonald's location is breaking all the rules and selling McDonald's top-secret new sandwich before the rest of the country.

According to the Dutchess County restaurant's Facebook page, it's the only McDonald's location in the country that is currently selling the highly anticipated Chicken Big Mac.

Last month, the rebellious restaurant teased its Facebook followers by confirming rumors of the Chicken Big Mac's debut. While the McDonald's corporation is still refusing to release any information about the sandwich or respond to reports that it was rolling out a new Big Mac, the local restaurant posted a photo of the secret menu item with a message saying that it would be coming soon.

Now, the restaurant is making good on that promise by boldly selling the sandwich before it's even been announced. The rebellious location took to Facebook again this week to boast about being the very first restaurant to unleash the Chicken Big Mac.

It's only here for a limited time, but we thought that's not long enough so why not start before everyone else.

Hudson Valley, NY McDonald's is Only One in Country Selling Chicken Big Mac

This is not the first time the McDonald's on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York has broken the rules. Last spring, the restaurant secretly dropped the chain's famed Shamrock Shake days before the rest of the country.

We stopped by the restaurant in front of Price Chopper on the southbound side of Route 9 on Wednesday and found that the restaurant was not only selling the secret sandwich but boldly advertising it on its menu board at the drive-thru.

The Chicken Big Mac was not yet available to purchase on the McDonald's app. Customers who want it have to order in person at the restaurant. We're not sure whether this is due to the sandwich not being in the system yet or the local owner not wanting corporate to know that they've released the sandwich early.

We Tried the Chicken Big Mac and It's Amazing

Not one to pass up on the opportunity to be the first to try this highly anticipated sandwich, we had to give it a try. The sandwich is just as delicious as you'd think. One surprise, however, was the crunch from the chicken patties, something you don't usually associate with a Big Mac. The combination of secret sauce and tender chicken makes so much sense that we can't believe it's taken this long for McDonald's to bring the two flavors together.

It's unclear when the Chicken Big Mac will be available at all locations or when McDonald's will officially announce its debut, but if you live anywhere near the Route 9 McDonald's in Poughkeepsie, you can order it right now.

