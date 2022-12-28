We've compiled a list of the Top 5 Places to Party in the Hudson Valley this New Year's Eve.

If you are like me, you don't get out of the area much, especially on New Year's. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I'm not quite sure, but on New Year's I definitely like to play it safe and stay close to home. Here are 5 New Year's Eve parties only a short Uber ride away, that are guaranteed to be a good time to ring in 2023.

Top 5 Hudson Valley New Years Events (In no particular order)

5. Bearsville Theater New Years Eve Together Celebration

Bearsville Theater in Woodstock will host the New Year's Eve Together Celebration featuring DJs including the Hudson Valley's premiere female DJ Lady Verse, a midnight balloon drop, live musical performances, a local film lounge by Hudsy, and a private VIP Lounge available. Get more info here.

4. Slik Factory New Year's Celebration

Silk Factory in Newburgh is a 1910 factory repurposed as a coffee house and lounge, with an eclectic funky vibe that will be offering up New Year's celebration with food, amazing drinks and two DJs supplying the music. Open bar and dinner packages are available. Get more info here.

3. Towne Crier Cafe New Year's Celebration

Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon is hosting a New Year's celebration featuring live music from blues-rock favorites Chris O'Leary Band and Dan Brother Band. They are offering show and full-course dinners along with show-only packages with a champagne toast at midnight. Get more info here.

2. Revel 32 New Year's Celebration

Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie is planning the "Hottest NYE Party in the Hudson Valley" 7 pm to 1 am with hor's d oeuvres, a premium open bar and 3 courses plated dinner with live music from Jungle Love Band and a special drop at midnight. Get more info here.

1. Mahoney's New Year's Eve Gala & Comedy Show

Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie is doing a comedy night in conjunction with Laugh It Up featuring Gene Trifilo, Adam Izzo, and Anthony Zenhauser. $100 ticket includes appetizers, a 5-star buffet dinner, a 4 hour open bar, a dessert table, party favors, champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight. Get more info here.

There are a lot of other New Year's celebrations throughout the Hudson Valley area, and wherever you end up, please be safe and please as always, drink responsibly.

Honorable Mention:

Juan Murphy's New Year's Celebration

Juan Murphy's is always a fun time, as is their New Years' parties, having attended myself in the past. This year Lia and the crew are doing a $15 cover that includes your first drink and are offering up a special dinner menu, NYE cocktails, champagne toast at midnight, party favors and live music from The Caesar Band 8:30 pm til 12:30 am. Get more info here.