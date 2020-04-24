Hudson Valley Movie Theater Giving Out Large Bags of Free Popcorn

What do you do if you're a movie theater with huge bags of uneaten popcorn piling up? You give them away, of course.

The COVID-19 stay-at-home order has forced movie theaters to close all over the Hudson Valley. Instead of heading out to see the latest films, studios are now releasing them on-demand for home viewing.

Of course, there's nothing quite like going to see a movie up on the big screen. There's just no substitute for the rumble of your seat from the sound system, the gasps of the crowd around you and, of course, that movie theater popcorn.

Corina Rainer on Unsplash

While we will all be eventually heading back to the theater one day soon, movie house owners are trying to figure out what to do with all of their popcorn before it goes stale. The Lyceum Cinemas in Red Hook has been handing out popcorn to nurses and other essential employees, as well as donating bags to local schools to hand out with free lunches.

With so much popcorn to give away, the Lyceum Theater is now giving out huge bags to whoever wants some. This Friday from 4pm to 7pm anyone who comes to the theater's parking lot in Red Hook will be greeted by an employee and handed a large bag of popcorn.

So, if that microwave popcorn just isn't cutting it, you can grab some of the real stuff for free this Friday to take home for your home theater experience. Details on Friday's pickup procedure is available on the Lyceum Cinema Facebook page.

