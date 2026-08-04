Some people count down to concert tickets or football season. Me? I count down to new Stewart’s ice cream flavors.

Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana

On Monday, Boris, Bobby Welber and I grabbed spoons and put Stewart’s Shops’ limited-time Peanut Butter Cookie ice cream to the test, and I think it’s safe to say this one lived up to the hype.

(You’ll be able to judge our reactions for yourself in the taste test video below.)

Peanut Butter Cookie starts with rich cookie dough ice cream before adding a peanut butter cookie swirl and chunks of peanut butter cookie dough. If you’re a peanut butter fan, it’s basically the dessert equivalent of hitting the jackpot.

For me, this flavor feels strangely personal.

Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana

Growing up, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough was always my go-to ice cream. It didn’t matter where we stopped, that was almost always my order. Fast forward a couple of decades, and anyone who knows me knows I’m completely peanut butter obsessed. So when Stewart’s combined cookie dough with peanut butter, it felt like someone had taken an old favorite and given it the perfect upgrade.

I even joked on social media that Stewart’s had finally made my ice cream dreams come true. Then something even cooler happened: Stewart’s liked my Facebook Reel featuring the taste test. Yes, I absolutely fan-girled for a minute. No shame.

Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana

If you’re wondering whether Peanut Butter Cookie is worth a trip to your local Stewart’s, my answer is an enthusiastic yes. The peanut butter flavor is rich without being overpowering, the cookie dough pieces add just the right amount of texture, and every bite somehow manages to taste nostalgic and brand new at the same time.

Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream/Jana

Just don’t wait too long. Peanut Butter Cookie is only around for a limited time, and if history is any indication, this fan favorite has a habit of disappearing from the freezer faster than I’d like.