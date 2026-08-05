Rare Hudson Valley Quarters Worth Hundreds; Do You Have One?

Collectors are seeking quarters minted right here in the Hudson Valley. If you have one, it could be worth hundreds.

Believe it or not, some of the most sought-after modern quarters in circulation today were minted right here in the Hudson Valley at the United States Mint in West Point. And while they're still occasionally turning up in pocket change, collectors are willing to pay far more than 25 cents to get their hands on them.

U.S. Mint via YouTube U.S. Mint via YouTube

The special quarters were released in 2019 and 2020 as part of the America the Beautiful program. For the first time in U.S. history, the Mint intentionally produced circulating quarters bearing the "W" mint mark for West Point, then quietly mixed them in with the billions of quarters struck in Philadelphia and Denver before sending them to banks across the country.

U.S. Mint U.S. Mint

How to Tell if You Have One

The easiest way to identify these rare quarters is to look at the front of the coin, just to the right of George Washington's ponytail and below the words "In God We Trust."

Most quarters have either a "P" for Philadelphia or a "D" for Denver. If yours has a "W", it was struck at the West Point Mint.

There are only ten different West Point quarters to look for:

2019

Lowell National Historical Park

American Memorial Park

War in the Pacific

San Antonio Missions

Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

2020

National Park of American Samoa

Weir Farm

Salt River Bay

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller

Tallgrass Prairie

The 2020 versions also feature a small "V75" privy mark honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, making them even easier to recognize.

Just How Rare Are They?

The U.S. Mint produced only 2 million West Point quarters for each design.

That may sound like a lot, but when compared to the hundreds of millions of quarters made for each design in Philadelphia and Denver, they account for only about one percent of the year's production. In total, just 20 million West Point quarters were released into circulation over the two-year program.

What Are They Worth?

Most circulated West Point quarters now sell for roughly $10 to $25, depending on the design and condition. Coins that are especially well preserved can bring $50 to $100 or more, while professionally graded examples in near-perfect condition have sold for several hundred dollars and, in some cases, much more.

Like any collectible, condition is everything. A quarter that's spent years bouncing around in pockets won't command the same price as one that's in mint condition.

U.S. Mint U.S. Mint

A Hudson Valley Treasure Hiding in Plain Sight

The West Point Mint is best known for producing gold bullion coins, commemorative coins and other collector issues. Although it had struck quarters before, the 2019 program marked the first time coins carrying the "W" mint mark were intentionally released for everyday circulation.

So the next time you empty your pockets or get change at the grocery store, take an extra second to look at your quarters. One of the Hudson Valley's most valuable souvenirs may be staring right back at you.