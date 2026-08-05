Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs Returning to Hudson Valley

After closing all of its Hudson Valley locations, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs is making a triumphant return to the region with a brand new restaurant.

The legendary wiener maker shocked local customers earlier this year after shutting down operations at all of its remaining Hudson Valley outlets. Locations in the Woodbury Common Outlets and the Poughkeepsie Galleria were suddenly shuttered this year, leaving hot dog lovers with no place to get Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, lemonade, fries and their highly underrated cheesesteaks.

While Nathan's may be gone right now, the good news is that it's already planning a comeback. We're not sure if the restaurant chain was inspired by Joey Chestnut's recent appearance in Fishkill or if it planned to reopen all along, but either way, Nathan's is hard at work on a brand new Hudson Valley location.

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New Nathan's Famous to Open in Poughkeepsie, New York

The legendary hot dog restaurant is currently building a new location just yards away from its previous spot in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. While its former food court booth remains closed, a new Nathan's Famous is now in the works not far away on the upper level.

According to the Poughkeepsie Galleria, the new Nathan's will be just around the corner from the food court at the former Fresh Frozen store. A banner now hangs on the empty storefront with the restaurant's logo and a message that says "coming soon". The Poughkeepsie Galleria's website also shows Nathan's as "under construction" on its directory at that location.

A. Boris A. Boris

Downsized Location Leaves Vacancy at Food Court

The former Nathan's Famous location at the food court remains closed, but appears to be under construction. No announcements have been made about what restaurant will replace it.