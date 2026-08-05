A small Greene County community is coming together to support a family dealing with an unimaginable tragedy.

Friday evening, Greene County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in Maplecrest, for reports of a serious UTV crash involving four children under 16.

12-year-old Dies After UTV Rollover Traps Two Kids

12-year-old Dies After UTV Rollover Traps Two Kids

Read More: UTV Crash In Greene County Leaves Child Dead, Another Critical |

Two of the children, a 12-year-old and 10-year-old boy were air-lifted to Albany Medical Center, where the older of the two was pronounced deceased. The 10-year-old reportedly remains in critical condition.

A memorial page posted on Facebook by the Mitchell Hollow Mission Church in Windham identifies the boys as brothers and sons to the Pastor of the church, Ryan Dempsey.

"On July 31st, an unimaginable tragedy occurred when a UTV accident claimed the life of twelve-year-old Levi Dempsey and left his ten-year-old brother Cade critically injured and fighting for his life," the memorial page reads. "Both boys were airlifted to Albany Med Trauma Center; where Cade remains in the PICU."

It goes on to state, the brothers were the youngest children in the Dempsey family.

The webpage serves as a memorial page for the young boy where friends and family can share photos and memories.

In lieu of flowers, the page explains that those looking to show their support can donate to the family as they try to manage this tragedy.

"As they navigate overwhelming grief and spend countless days at Cade’s side in the trauma center, we hope to ease some of the financial burdens they face. These funds will help assist in funeral and medical expenses, traveling to and from the hospital, housing, meals, and many unexpected costs that will arise in the weeks and months ahead."

The fundraiser has raised over $102,000 as of Wednesday morning.

The church's social media also shared a message reportedly sent to families in the Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District offering services and resources for grieving students.