5 Great Hudson Valley Mother’s Day Brunch Spots

Here are some popular Mother's Day brunch spots in the Hudson Valley.

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14 and while some moms prefer an at-home meal on the special day, others prefer to go the traditional brunch route. One of the biggest traditional Mother's Day ideas is Mother's Day brunch with the family.



The Hudson Valley has many great restaurants offering up Mother's Day brunch options, so if you're planning to get together with the family for Mother's Day, we've got some suggestions.



Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Tilly's Table

Tilly's Table in Brewster is doing its Mother's Day brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas! (Sign me up). Three 90-minute seatings at 10 am, 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. More info here.

Mother's Day at Ship Lantern Inn

Ship Lantern Inn in Milton is doing a Mother's Day menu with seatings all day at 12:00/12:20, 2:30/3:00, 5:00/5:30 and 7 pm. More info here.

Mill Creek Caterers Mother's Day Brunch

Mill Creek Caterers in Hopewell Junction is doing a Mother's Day brunch buffet by reservation only from 11 am-2 pm with a cash bar and mimosas for moms. More info here.

Villa Borghese Mother's Day Brunch

Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls is presenting Mother's Day brunch from 11 am-3:30 pm by reservation only. More info here.

Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner at Mahoney's

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie is offering a brunch session (11 am-2 pm) and a special dinner menu (2 pm - 9 pm) along with live music from The Bernie Trio. More info here.