Hudson Valley Man Bit and Stabbed Hotel Worker, Say Police

Police arrested a guest at a Hudson Valley hotel after they say he threatened and became physical with a front desk employee.

Devin Singleton of Fishkill was arrested early Sunday morning after State Police responded to an emergency call just after midnight. Troopers who responded to the Holiday Inn Express in the Village of Fishkill say Singleton was arguing with a hotel employee when the altercation became physical.

Google Maps

An investigation into the incident led police to determine that Singleton threatened the employee with a knife. The employee suffered a minor cut and bite wound from the 30-year-old who was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Assault and Menacing.

Singleton was also charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child after police determined he left two young children unattended during the scuffle. The Fishkill man was arraigned and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

