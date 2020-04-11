Hudson Valley Man Charged With Slashing Hospital Workers’ Tires

A lower Hudson Valley man was arrested Friday and charged in conjunction with the slashing of health care workers tires in the parking lot outside of a hospital.

According to a press release, Daniel R Hall of Peekskill was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance, both felonies, to go along with Auto Stripping in the 2nd degree.

At approximately 7 AM Friday morning authorities received a complaint of criminal mischief at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. It was there the suspect is accused of slashing tires on 22 different vehicles in the parking lot.

The New York State Police in conjunction with the City of Peekskill Police Department took the suspect into custody Friday and he was found to have a small amount of PCP in his possession. He was arraigned and sent to Westchester County Jail. Hall is scheduled back in court in May.

