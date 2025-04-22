5 Great Hudson Valley Parks For Your Family Picnics

There are some great parks throughout the Hudson Valley that will make a great setting for your family picnics.

There is actually a National Picnic Day is celebrated annually in April. According to National Day Calendar, on April 23rd, National Picnic Day encourages everyone to pack up their lunch and take it outdoors. Picnics are a terrific way to enjoy a meal outdoors in the company of friends and family.

Spring in the Hudson Valley. Many families have get togethers with friends, having picnics which may include firing up the grill, cooking up burgers and hot dogs, and more. I remember as a kid growing up in Carmel, NY and having fun times at Putnam Park going to picnics with family on weekends and swimming in the lake there.

5 Great Hudson Valley Parks For Family Picnics

Waryas Park

Waryas Park on the Poughkeepsie waterfront offers one of the best views of the Hudson River and the Mid Hudson Bridge and the Walkway over the Hudson. You'll also find a pavilion, bbq grills and picnic tables available on the premises.

Riverfront Green Park

Riverfront Green Park in Peekskill is a park truly designed for families with great views and a huge pavilion complete with bbq grills. You can picnic by the water and there is also a play area for kids.

Plum Point Park

Plum Point Park is a 103 acre park located in New Windsor has bbq grills and although signs say no swimming, people apparently still do according to one review on Google. The park boasts spectacular views and offers boating, fishing and hiking.

Bear Mountain State Park

Bear Mountain State Park in Bear Mountain has spectacular views with picnic tables and bbq grills. Plus lake and river fishing access, a swimming pool, hiking and biking along with a museum and zoo!

Bowdoin Park

Bowdoin Park is a beautiful 301 acre park located on the banks of the Hudson River off Sheafe Rd, in Wappingers Falls with scenic views. The park has many pavilions along with picnic tables and bbq grills. Plus a playground area, soccer fields, two softball fields, and a sand volleyball court. Many a fun time has been had in this park over the years.

Well there ya have it. 5 great Hudson Valley area parks that you'll be able to visit with family for a great picnic experience. Get ready to make some memories, have fun and be safe!

