We are always hearing how we live in such an amazing place. The Hudson Valley regularly makes lists of places to go. You could say that the Hudson Valley is always on-trend. We have wineries that people travel to from all over the world. We have hiking spots that are on people's bucket lists. Art enthusiasts seek out the Hudson Valley location of iconic paintings by artists like Thomas Cole and Frederic Church.

The Hudson Valley's four seasons bring people here year-round. Spring for the apple blossoms, summer for the hiking and lakes, fall for the apples and pumpkins. And finally winter for outdoor winter fun like skiing and snowmobiling. There is no bad time to come to our area.

The history of the area is another reason folks flock to visit. Everywhere you turn in the Hudson Valley you will find a story of the past and a piece of American history. You have The United States Military Academy at West Point with its traditions. There are 400 plus years of history on Huguenot Street in New Paltz. Cities like Poughkeepsie, Kingston and Newburgh all have places that date back to the early days in America.

So with all of that said it wouldn't surprise you that a place in the Hudson Valley would make a road trip list. Delish.com made a list of must-see road trip stops in every state. I actually don't know how Delish.com was able to just pick one, but they did and they picked the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor. Check out the list of places for all 50 states.

The Storm King Art Center has been wowing crowds since 1960. It doesn't surprise me it made the list. It is the type of place that should be on everyone's road trip list even if you don't like art you are going to love Storm King. The art just exists in the space and the 500 rolling acres make the perfect gallery for the display

A Small Sample of What to Expect at Storm King Art Center It is not possible to do this 500 acres art installation called the Storm King Art Center justice in a small online gallery. There is no doubt that it is worth the trip from anywhere to experience it up close and in person. Art lovers and Nature enthusiast alike will agree that there is no other place like it. Since 1960 the Storm King Art Center has been putting art and nature on display for all to see.

