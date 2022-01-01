Over the past few weeks, we have heard of so many generous donations that are made in the spirit of the holiday season. This latest donation is not only generous but well-timed.

Back before Christmas, the Ulster County SPCA shared on their Facebook page that they had received a donation that came just in time for winter expenses. Kimlin Energy who works hard for the welfare of all animals in the Hudson Valley generously donated $2000 worth of propane to the UCSPCA just in time for the holidays.

As you can imagine, there are many expenses that face our local animal shelters, and this time of year, energy costs can be part of the burden the shelters carry in order to care for local animals. The Ulster County SPCA, like other shelters, does its best to care for animals that are waiting for a forever home, but they rely on the kindness of the community. Businesses often reach out to help, but you can help too.

Ulster County SPCA via Facebook 12-19-2021 - MABLE (271 days in shelter) - Hello there, my name is Mable

Things you can do to help the Ulster County SPCA

Sponsor a Pet - If you can't adopt a pet but would like to help a pet while they are at the shelter, you can be part of the Ulster County SPCA's Sponsor a Pet Program.

Donate Cash - You can always make a cash donation. When you get your tax refund back for 2021 you could consider giving a portion to the UCSPCA.

Donate Items - The UCSPCA has put together a wish list of items they need at the shelter. You could donate items directly. Look at the wish list and see if there is something there you could get. It can all be done online through Amazon.

Be Thrifty - Something you might not know

Another way to donate is to go shopping. Yes, shopping. The Ulster County SPCA has a thrift shop in Saugerties. Next time you are out bargain shopping or looking to do some thrift shopping be sure to add their store to your list of stops. Happy Paws Thrift Store is at 282 Main Street in the Village of Saugerties.

Ulster County SPCA via Facebook 12-19-2021 - CHALLAH (110 days in shelter) - Hello, my name is Challah

