Are New York’s Frigid Temperatures Life-Threatening For Pets?

A frigid cold snap is currently whipping its way around New York, leaving many to see single-digit highs in their forecast.

There are a number of concerns that come to mind when we start feeling these bone-chilling temps. Are my pipes going to freeze? Is there black ice on the roads? But a really important question to consider is "is it too cold for my pet to be outside?"

These cold temperatures are extreme, so it's important to be aware of how cold is too cold for your pets!

Is It Too Cold For Pets to Be Outside?

One local canine rescue shared some very helpful information about whether or not it's safe to let your pet outside for extended periods of time.

Catskill Canine Rescue addressed the frigid temperatures we're currently seeing and shared some information about how important of a factor dog size plays when figuring out if it's safe to let your pet roam around outside in the cold.

So, here's the breakdown:

Large Dogs:

For large dogs, owners don't really need to worry about the cold until the thermometer hits 35°F. It's still safe to let your pet outside, but at this temperature, you should make sure to monitor your pet's reactions to the cold, especially for less-cold-tolerant breeds or if your pet has specific health concerns.

Once it hits 15°F, the cold becomes a concern, even for large dogs. But the real cut-off is 10°F. If temperatures drop this low or even lower, extended time outside could lead to life-threatening situations.

Medium Dogs:

For medium-sized dogs, 40°F is the first level of potential danger. Generally, it is safe to let your dog out, but begin to monitor at this point. Once it hits 25°F, conditions are considered to be potentially dangerous and exposure shouldn't be prolonged.

At 10°F, it's officially a risk for your pet to be outside for long periods of time. Outdoor time should be limited and supervised.

Small Dogs:

Like medium-sized dogs, 40°F is the first level of potential harm from the cold. It's still safe to be outside, but keep an eye on your pet. 25°F is the next level concern where conditions are developing into a dangerous situation.

Once it hits 20°F, small dogs should not be outside for extended periods of time and should be monitored when outside.

Other Factors That Could Make Cold Weather More Life Threatening for Pets

Plain old cold weather, as shown, can be life threatening for pets. But if cold weather is combined with other elements like wet weather, those temperature thresholds become even more severe. So 25°F PLUS wet weather is an even bigger risk for small dogs.

Best Ways to Keep Pets Safe During Cold Snaps

Just like humans, layers can help protect pets from the cold. Coats and sweaters are a good idea if you're letting your pet out, but you should also keep an eye on their exposed paws. If the cold is combined with snow, melting salt can cause harm to your furry friends' feet. Booties are a great way to prevent that.

Hudson Valley Pet Shops to Help Protect Your Pet

The Hudson Valley has some great locally-run pet shops where you can buy coats, booties, paw balm, treats and more to help keep your pet safe and happy during the cold months.

