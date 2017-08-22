More:
Eggbert Will Return in 2020 After All -- Well, Sort Of
Julia Liu is a Mom, Volunteer, Sergeant and 'Vet Who Rocks'
Win $500 in 'Tanksgiving' Gas
Julia Liu is a Mom, Volunteer, Sergeant and 'Vet Who Rocks'
How to Send WPDH a Voice Recording
What Is New York State's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
WEEKEND WEATHER: Beautiful Spring-Like Weather Is On the Way
Hudson Valley Woman Saves Pigs Over 60 Miles Away From Barn Fire
Slash, Hammett + Morello Salute Eddie Van Halen at Rock Hall
See what they had to say.
Chad Childers
Hudson Valley Renegades Confirm Major Changes With Yankees
The Yankees are moving to the Hudson Valley.
Bobby Welber
Pfizer Announces Their COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective, Files With FDA
Early Monday morning, drugmaker Pfizer announced that their COVID-19 vaccine trial has shown to be 90 effective in early testing.
Greg Atoms
Wolfgang Van Halen Posts New Tribute to Eddie Van Halen
On the one month anniversary of Eddie's death.
Chad Childers
COVID-19 Exposure at 2 Hudson Valley Supermarkets, Tractor Store
Officials confirmed possible COVID-19 exposures at two Hudson Valley supermarkets and a tractor store.
Bobby Welber
Eggbert Will Return in 2020 After All -- Well, Sort Of
The Hudson Valley was crushed when we found out that Eggbert would not be making his annual appearance in 2020, but there still may be something to celebrate this year.
Boris
15 Years Ago: 'Guitar Hero' Rocks the Gaming World
The video game became a surprise hit in 2005, bringing new, young fans into the world of classic rock.
Corey Irwin
Possum Program Was So Popular, They’ve Added a 2nd One
You will learn about the life, myths and value of possums. Then you will get to see a live possum.
Robyn Taylor
Win $500 in 'Tanksgiving' Gas
Enter to win free gas this Tanks-giving.
Boris
New Indoor Holiday Market Opens this Weekend in Dutchess
Cozy up by the awesome fire pit and holiday shop with over 18 local craft and food vendors.
Robyn Taylor
BREAKING: Alex Trebek Has Died at the Age of 80
Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Joe
Slash Leads Eddie Van Halen Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
GNR guitarist was joined by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello to honor Eddie.
Corey Irwin
Joe Biden Declared Winner of 2020 Presidential Election
Multiple news organizations declared Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Friday.
Jackie Corley
Halloween Leads to COVID-19 Outbreaks at Hudson Valley Schools
Seven more local schools are closed due to COVID-19. One school is reporting eight new cases due to Halloween parties.
Bobby Welber
Is This the Last Weekend We Have to Mow the Lawn?
This weather is messing with me. I thought I was done mowing the lawn, but no, Mother Nature had other plans for that. Is this the last weekend I have to pull the mower out?
Smitty
What's the Average Credit Score in New York?
A person's credit score determines the course of one's financial life. How does your score stack up against people across the state?
Smitty
Newburgh Man Charged With Killing Missing Hudson Valley Teacher
A Newburgh man was charged with murder over a year after a Hudson Valley teacher went missing.
Bobby Welber
'The Best Mexican Restaurant And Food In Town' Is Opening, Hiring
A new restaurant in the Hudson Valley that claims to make "the best Mexican food" is opening.
Bobby Welber
Load More Articles